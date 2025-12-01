SunRail tweaks schedule, adds trains for easier evening commutes

ORLANDO, Fla. — SunRail is extending its weekday service starting Monday by adding two new trains to its schedule.

The new service includes a southbound train that will operate later into the evening and a northbound train scheduled for mid-evening.

To accommodate the new trains, there will be minor schedule adjustments, mostly by one or two minutes.

Passengers can view the full updated schedule by visiting SunRail’s website.

©2025 Cox Media Group