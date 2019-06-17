0 Supporters claiming spots in line, roads already closed ahead of President Trump's Orlando rally

ORLANDO, Fla. - President Donald Trump’s Orlando campaign rally may not be until Tuesday night, but preparations by both the city and the president’s supporters were already underway Monday morning.

Road closures have already begun in downtown Orlando, and a handful of Trump supporters have already set up chairs to claim their spots in line outside the Amway Center.

The city shut down Church Street between Division and Hughey streets Monday morning.

The Amway Center holds about 20,000 people, and it's expected to be packed for the president's rally.

Local Republican and Democratic parties are both working overtime to get ready.

“A president of the United States has never come to our city to announce that he's running for president of the United States of America, let alone the state of Florida,” Charles Hart, chair of the Orange County Republican Executive Committee, said.

“It really reinforces our position that the White House will be won or lost here in Central Florida,” Wes Hodge, chair of the Orange County Democratic Executive Committee, said.

To help alleviate traffic in the downtown area after the president's speech, SunRail is offering additional rides Tuesday night.

SunRail will be operating its normal schedule until 10 p.m., and after that, it will operate three northbound and three southbound trains that will depart from the Church Street station.

His speech is scheduled to start Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Ahead of Tuesday’s rally, @FlaDems release poll of Orlando showing Trump’s approval in the city at 29%

About right, considering he only won 35.7% of the vote in Orange County as a whole in 2016 pic.twitter.com/8YlkN5ohgL — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) June 17, 2019

If you are going to the Trump rally in Orlando, please be careful of the weather. It’s June in central Florida, and we all know what that means: have a plan for lighting and rain.https://t.co/KLzo0tUdce pic.twitter.com/mrMYdRRpR0 — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) June 17, 2019

Announcing special late evening service, Tues. 6/18. For schedule, visit https://t.co/LIYH7703JZ. Expect full trains all day; arrive at least 30 min. early to buy tickets. Note: SunRail reserves the right to limit strollers, bikes and other large items when trains are crowded. pic.twitter.com/N6WmZvzd3B — SunRail (@RideSunRail) June 14, 2019

On June 18, due to the presidential campaign event at @AmwayCenter, there will be significant traffic impacts to downtown. Please go to https://t.co/C9VFP58bjG for the latest road closure information. pic.twitter.com/WjsQA1C8Zn — Downtown Orlando (@DWNTWN_ORLANDO) June 14, 2019

