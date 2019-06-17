  • Supporters claiming spots in line, roads already closed ahead of President Trump's Orlando rally

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - President Donald Trump’s Orlando campaign rally may not be until Tuesday night, but preparations by both the city and the president’s supporters were already underway Monday morning.

    Road closures have already begun in downtown Orlando, and a handful of Trump supporters have already set up chairs to claim their spots in line outside the Amway Center.

    The city shut down Church Street between Division and Hughey streets Monday morning.

    The Amway Center holds about 20,000 people, and it's expected to be packed for the president's rally.

    Local Republican and Democratic parties are both working overtime to get ready.

    “A president of the United States has never come to our city to announce that he's running for president of the United States of America, let alone the state of Florida,” Charles Hart, chair of the Orange County Republican Executive Committee, said.

    “It really reinforces our position that the White House will be won or lost here in Central Florida,” Wes Hodge, chair of the Orange County Democratic Executive Committee, said.

    To help alleviate traffic in the downtown area after the president's speech, SunRail is offering additional rides Tuesday night.

    SunRail will be operating its normal schedule until 10 p.m., and after that, it will operate three northbound and three southbound trains that will depart from the Church Street station.

    Stay with WFTV Channel 9 for live team coverage of the president's campaign event. His speech is scheduled to start Tuesday at 8 p.m.

