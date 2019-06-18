0 Thousands wait to watch Trump, Pence formally announce reelection bid at Amway Center

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thousands of people will fill Parramore's Amway Center on Tuesday evening to watch President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence formally announce their 2020 reelection bid.

The 20,000-seat venue, which sits near Interstate 4, is in the heart of the coveted I-4 Corridor, a political region with a large number of undecided voters that has a history of determining who wins the presidency.

Winning the swing state of Florida is crucial to Trump holding on to the White House.

President Calvin Coolidge in 1924 was the last Republican to win the presidency without winning the Sunshine State -- long before Florida was the third-most populous state with 29 electoral votes.

Kimulita Mann, who traveled to Orlando from Houston, is among the supporters eager to hear Trump speak.

"(I want to get) as close as I can get, sir. I want to be eyeballs to the man. That's my man -- Trump," she said. "I want to support my president and my country -- where we stand and the vision of this country. I'm a big Trump supporter."

U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., said many members of Central Florida's Hispanic community oppose Trump's strict immigration policies, how he has handled the situation in Venezuela and his response to Puerto Rico, which was ravaged by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

"Without question, he's been weaponizing immigration to divide the American people," he said. "We are a diverse community that rejects the divisive politics of President Trump. Obviously, it's hurtful. And it's going to get an equal and opposite reaction."

The road to the White House starts in Central Florida.

Soto said several Hispanic groups will rally against Trump's policies at 5 p.m. at West Church Street and Glenn Lane.

Air Force One is expected to land at Orlando International Airport during Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 6, and Trump is scheduled to speak at Amway Center at 8 p.m.

Channel 9 is the only Central Florida news organization to have a crew that has been granted access to Trump alongside national news media.

Channel 9 is the only Central Florida news organization to have a crew that has been granted access to Trump alongside national news media.

