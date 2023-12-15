Surf park project in Horizon West gains momentum

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A South Florida firm specializing in its unique surf park concepts is moving the ball forward on its planned project in Orlando’s fast-growing Horizon West region.

Gregory Lee, an attorney in law firm BakerHostetler’s Orlando office, filed requests in Orange County Dec. 11 for a development plan review and change determination related to Orlando Surf Park — a planned 44-acre recreation, amusement and retail concept at 7902 Avalon Road in Horizon West, across from Orange County National Golf Center & Lounge.

The requests and the documents submitted related to them were filed on behalf of Margate-based Ocean Sports Development Inc., a group tied to similar plans for a surf park in Coral Springs, and OCE West Orange LLC, the current landowner.

