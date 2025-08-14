Surging seas expected along Florida’s east coast as Erin gains strength in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Erin is expected to strengthen into the first hurricane of the 2025 season within the next 24 to 48 hours, potentially impacting the Caribbean region.

Erin is forecast to pass north of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, bringing the potential for rough surf and periods of heavy rain this weekend.

As the storm progresses, it will likely turn north before reaching the Bahamas, keeping it away from Florida’s east coast.

Surging seas expected along Florida’s cast coast as Erin gains strength in Atlantic

The storm’s trajectory suggests that while Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands will experience adverse weather conditions, Erin’s main path will remain to the north of these islands.

This positioning should mitigate the most severe impacts, though residents are advised to prepare for rough seas and significant rainfall.

Looking ahead to next week, Florida’s east coast is expected to avoid a direct hit from Erin.

However, the state will experience increasing surf conditions, with wave heights projected to reach between 5 to 7 feet by Wednesday.

