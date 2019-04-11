Survey: Orange County teachers oppose arming staffers, support pay increase for retention

Survey results released Thursday indicate that most Orange County Public Schools teachers oppose arming school staffers and believe the school district should increase pay to keep teachers in the county.
The survey found that 79 percent of those surveyed were satisfied with the professional and personal support they receive from the school district, but 22 percent of teachers who responded said they want more planning time.
Related Headlines
Sixty-six percent of teachers who responded said increased pay would keep teachers in the county.
TRENDING NOW:
The survey results indicated that 70 percent of the teachers who participated said they oppose arming school staffers who are not teachers and who are not law enforcement officers.
The survey did not specifically ask about arming teachers, which the school board opposes.
When asked if teachers felt students took active shooter drills seriously, 49 percent of those surveyed said they think the students do and 46 percent said they think the students do not.
NEW: Orange County Public Schools have just released the results of a new survey of roughly 1,000 teachers. The district said this is the first time it’s conducted a survey like this #WFTV— Michael Lopardi (@MLopardiWFTV) April 11, 2019
District officials said about 1,000 teachers were randomly selected and polled by phone by SGS, an outside firm.
The margin of error was about 3 percent. The survey cost the district $24,000.
School board members will discuss the results during a meeting.
66% of the teachers survey say they want increased pay to keep them in Orange County pic.twitter.com/ETFAdCFT6P— Michael Lopardi (@MLopardiWFTV) April 11, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}