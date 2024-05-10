UCF Board of Trustees member, Sheriff’s Office employee among 4 arrested in sex stings at parks

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County deputies arrested four people at local parks, including Harold Mills, a member of the UCF Board of Trustees.

Mills is accused of meeting up with an undercover deputy for inappropriate activity on Thursday.

Deputies also arrested a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office employee, Leroy Green.

The undercover operation happened at Sandlando Park in Altamonte Springs and Liberty Park in Lake Mary.

Read: Brandon man accused of traveling to Seminole County for sex with a minor

Deputies said the complaints led them to set up at the park, and users of an app were lured out to the park.

The app is geared toward men trying to meet up.

Undercover deputies said Jairo Areis, Leroy Green, Harold Mills and Eric Tuttle connected with them intending to commit a sex act.

Read: Ex-Volusia County teacher who had sexual relationships with multiple students sentenced to 21 years

Reports showed Green worked for the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and was arrested in a Youth Services shirt.

Mills’s attorney, Mark Nejame, told Channel 9 they will address the matter in court.

Mills is also a Board of Trustees member for Rollins College and is on the Board of Directors for the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Channel 9 will have more details on this story on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group