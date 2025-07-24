Suspect arrested over alleged gambling operation in The Villages

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — State investigators have arrested a suspect they believe ran a gambling house in The Villages.

As part of a six-month investigation, gaming commission removed 190 slot machines from a local building two weeks ago. State investigators allege the operation may have generated millions of dollars.

Rima Ray was arrested Wednesday on fraud and gambling charges.

Investigators say Ray had $300,000 in a backpack when found.

