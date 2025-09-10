Suspect at large after deadly stabbing in Marion County, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County are investigating a deadly stabbing near Ocala.

Investigators said 62-year-old William Kennedy III was found stabbed around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of W Highway 326.

Despite receiving medical aid and being transported to a local hospital, Kennedy succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident, which they believe to be isolated.

Deputies said they are actively searching for Kennedy’s killer.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

