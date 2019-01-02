Suspect's 10-page letter could reveal motive in estranged wife's fatal shooting

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - On Wednesday, Channel 9 learned new details about why a 45-year-old man might have allegedly killed his estranged wife at her Osceola County home.
Orange County deputies in March arrested Alex Olivencia-Alvarado in connection with the shooting death of Michelle Rodriguez-Laracuente, ending a six-day manhunt.
The state attorney's office on Wednesday released a 10-page letter Olivencia-Alvarado wrote in Spanish about his rocky relationship with Rodriguez-Laracuente and their adult children.
Olivencia-Alvarado said in the letter that Rodriguez-Laracuente threatened to call 911 and kick him out after he questioned her marital fidelity.
"If I didn't leave, she'd call the police and tell them I put a gun to her head to kill her," he said in the letter.
Olivencia-Alvarado said Rodriguez-Laracuente turned their children and other relatives against them by telling them he was on drugs and was crazy.
Olivencia-Alvarado claimed in the letter that Rodriguez-Laracuente should die, because she "took the most beautiful thing in his life -- the trust, respect and love of his kids," court records said.
Olivencia-Alvarado was arrested about a week after Rodriguez-Laracuente's shooting death following a report of a burglary at Meadow Woods Middle School.
Court records said there was a history of domestic violence between the couple, including a 2016 report in which Rodriguez-Laracuente described several incidents of abuse.
Olivencia-Alvarado is expected to appear in court next week.
