Suspect sought in DeLeon Springs shooting that put man in hospital, deputies say

DELEON SPRINGS, Fla. - A man is on the run after deputies say he shot another man in DeLeon Springs early Saturday, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.
Dillon Parker, 33, allegedly ran away after shooting Daniel Dekmar, 33, around 5 a.m. outside his house on West Avenue, deputies said.
Dekmar was taken to Halifax Medical Center in critical condition, deputies said.
Witnesses at the scene told deputies both men were arguing in the driveway before the shooting occurred, detectives said.
Dekmar told investigators he knows Parker.
Parker faces charges of attempted murder, felony battery and aggravated battery with a firearm.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}