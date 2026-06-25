Suspicious package investigation closes near North John Young Parkway in Kissimmee

Update 4:00 p.m.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Kissimmee Police have provided updates regarding the investigation of the suspicious package in the North John Young Parkway and Columbia Avenue area, which has now concluded.

During the investigation, officers found a suspicious device. The Orlando Bomb Squad assessed it and determined it wasn’t explosive.

Its exact nature is still under investigation.

Officials confirm that the scene has been cleared, all roadways have reopened and normal traffic has resumed.

Suspicious package investigation closes North John Young Parkway in Kissimmee

Police are investigating a suspicious package on Thursday in Kissimmee.

The investigation is happening in the area of North John Young Parkway and Columbia Avenue, according to the Kissimmee Police Department.

The Orlando Bomb Squad is also assisting.

Police said northbound North John Young Parkway is closed at Columbia Avenue. Southbound lanes are closed at Donegan Avenue.

Traffic is being rerouted around the area.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes and avoid the area while officers investigate.

Police said updates will be provided as they become available.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group