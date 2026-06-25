Suspicious package investigation closes North John Young Parkway in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Police are investigating a suspicious package Thursday in Kissimmee.

The investigation is happening in the area of North John Young Parkway and Columbia Avenue, according to the Kissimmee Police Department.

The Orlando Bomb Squad is also assisting.

Police said northbound North John Young Parkway is closed at Columbia Avenue. Southbound lanes are closed at Donegan Avenue.

Traffic is being rerouted around the area.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes and avoid the area while officers investigate.

Police said updates will be provided as they become available.

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