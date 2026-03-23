SWAT at active scene in Palm Bay after reported gunfire

PALM BAY, Fla. — Police are responding to an ongoing incident involving a barricaded individual near the intersection of Jupiter Boulevard and Serenade Street.

The situation started after a disturbance that reportedly involved gunfire, according to officers.

No one was hit by gunfire during the initial shooting, and law enforcement officials confirmed that officers were not involved. The scene is still active as specialized units continue to work on resolving the standoff.

The individual is still barricaded inside a residence at that location. Currently, the SWAT team and a Crisis Negotiations Team are on the scene to handle the situation.

Authorities have established a large police presence in the area and are requesting that citizens stay out of the vicinity.

Residents and motorists have been asked to stay clear of the intersection while the incident is resolved

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