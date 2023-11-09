SWAT teams from around the world compete in Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly 50 SWAT teams from around the world are in Central Florida this week for some important training.

The “SWAT Roundup International 2023″ competition is happening now in Orange County.

The goal is to allow agencies to learn skills and techniques from each other.

There are teams from as far as South Korea, Hungary, and Jamaica competing.

The event runs through Friday.

