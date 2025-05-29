Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White to hold youth football camp in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White is partnering with Lake Nona Youth Sports to host a two-day youth football camp on May 31, 2025, followed by a Community Fun Day on June 1, 2025, at Heroes Community Park.

The camp is open to all ages and skill levels, from Kindergarten through 12th grade.

Rachaad, alongside other NFL veterans, will coach participants to learn fundamental skills training and position-specific drills.

The final day of camp, Community Fun Day, will include community flag football scrimmages, a meet-and-greet with Rachaad and other special guests, and a day full of music, food trucks, and more.

For more information on the camp, visit Rachaad’s website.

