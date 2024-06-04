Target coming to Lake Nona West

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Lake Nona developer Tavistock has announced Target as its first retail tenant for its much-anticipated Lake Nona West lifestyle center.

The announcement confirms Orlando Business Journal’s prior reporting that the retail giant was in lease talks to anchor the 405,000-square-foot project to be built on Lake Nona’s west side, on the north side of Lake Nona Boulevard near its intersection with Boggy Creek Road.

Tavistock Communications Manager Lismarie Gomez said in a release Target will occupy the 150,000-square-foot space that has been included in the project’s site plans since its original announcement — by far the largest space within Lake Nona West.

