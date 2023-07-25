Teen accused of setting fire to Ocala hotel after fight with mom

OCALA, Fla. — A 16-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday after officers said she set fire to an Ocala hotel following a flight with her mom.

Police said the girl is accused of arson.

Officers said the fire is estimated to have caused “a couple hundred thousand dollars” in damage to the Hilton hotel, located at 3600 S.W. 36th Ave.

Ocala firefighters evacuated all 320 guests and no one was injured.

Firefighters said the flames consumed a couch and scorched a wall.

