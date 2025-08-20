Teen identified as victim in deadly Oviedo car crash

OVIEDO, Fla. — One of the victims of this week’s fiery car crash in Oviedo has been identified by her family.

Kayla Ross, 17, was one of two people killed in the single-vehicle crash on Alafaya Woods Boulevard.

The crash, which remains under investigation, claimed the lives of Ross and her friend, whose identity has not yet been released.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover memorial expenses.

