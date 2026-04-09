Teen who used online gaming platform to lure children gets prison time

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County teen has learned his punishment for using an online gaming platform to lure children into sexual acts.

Investigators said Christian Scribben was 17 years old when an investigation last year revealed he was using Roblox to lure children into making sexual content for him.

A judge recently sentenced Scribben to five years in prison and ordered him to register as a sex offender.

Experts say parents whose children play Roblox should register them in the appropriate age range so they talk to kids their age.

They also recommend setting up a parent account that can be linked to their child’s account.

Roblox LONDON, UK - March 2021: Person holding a smartphone with Roblox game logo. (ink drop - stock.adobe.com)

Parents can then approve friends and limit who kids can chat with.

Finally, experts say parents should watch what their kids do on Roblox and talk to them about their activities.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group