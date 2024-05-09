Temperatures are hitting record highs Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Upper 90s heat index now.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said there will be a possible 100-degree heat index by Thursday afternoon.

Through Friday, mid-upper 90s are likely each afternoon for inland locations.

Also, the beaches will be hot, but the afternoon sea breeze will provide some temporary relief along the coast each day.

Record heat continues this week Through Friday, mid-upper 90s are likely each afternoon for inland locations. (George Waldenberger/WFTV)

We’re also watching possible records to be met or broken in the next three days.

By Friday afternoon/evening, storms up north will approach and may drop some needed rain in our northern zones in Marion and Flagler counties.

Any storms will weaken Friday night as they continue to move over Central Florida.

The weekend won’t be as hot, and it looks good for Mother’s Day.

Next week, there is a better chance for needed rain; watch for lightning.

