Preparations for Welcome to Rockville 2024 have commenced

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Music fans are making their way to Daytona Beach for the biggest rock festival in North America. This year, Welcome to Rockville will host more than 200,000 spectators during the four-day event at Daytona International Speedway.

It all starts Thursday, and it’s going to be hot. The weather is something festival organizers and local first responders are keeping a close eye on and working to get ahead of.

Chamie McCurry, General Manager of Danny Wimmer Presents, said the track can handle the heat.

“We have over 50 water spickets with clean, free water for our fans. We have onsite medical, we have added shade and misting. We have our water slide for fans to cool down,” said McCurry.

Daytona Beach Fire Deputy Chief Jessica Matthews is reminding people to prepare. While the event has its own medical staff, her team is still responsible for heat-related calls around the track. Not to mention, Rockville brings visitors all the way to the beach.

“People are going to go to the beach. It is going to be hot. But they are going to be at the beach, and they’re going to go to Rockville in the evenings, and it makes for a long day.”

Welcome to Rockville is almost sold out. There are still a few single-day tickets left.

