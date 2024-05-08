Happening today: SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket from KSC

BREVARD COUNTY — A Falcon 9 rocket is back on the pad as SpaceX counts down to another launch from our Space Coast.

The rocket is set to deploy 23 new Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The satellites are used to help expand broadband internet service around the globe.

SpaceX most recently sent dozens of Starlinks aboard rockets from the Brevard coast on May 6 and May 2.

READ: ULA announces new Boeing Starliner launch date after scrub

Liftoff for Wednesday’s mission from Kennedy Space Center is scheduled for 1:34 p.m.

When it happens, you can watch that rocket launch here and also on Channel 9.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group