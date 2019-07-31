The MLS All-Star game kicks off tonight

ORLANDO, Fla. - The spotlight is shining bright on the city of Orlando. The city will host the MLS All-Star game 8 p.m. Wednesday at Exploria Stadium. The MLS All-Stars will face the legendary Atlético de Madrid.
The game is being broadcast in 170 countries, so the stakes are high for the players to put on a show for the crowd in attendance. Players from all over the world are participating in the event.
Orlando City fans will be most excited for hometown player, Nani. Throughout the week, the All-Star put on a good show in the skills competition. He helped the Orlando City team win the competition Tuesday night at ESPN World of Sports.
The Atlético de Madrid is one of the best teams in Europe with superstars including Diego Costa and 19-year-old Joao Felix. But the MLS All-Stars are expected to give them a challenge with international superstars Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
The players are expected to play before for a nearly sold out crowd at Exploria Stadium. The game can be watched on FS1, UniMas, TSN or TVAS.
Let’s get this party started. #MLSAllStar pic.twitter.com/2wxLofvFhh— Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) July 31, 2019
