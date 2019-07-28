  • Sailboats race around Lake Eola to kick-off MLS All-Star celebrations

    By: Johny Fernandez , James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Swan boats aren't the only thing on the water at Lake Eola on Sunday.

    Two sailboats took off for a special race around the fountain to kick off festivities before this week's MLS All-Star game in Orlando.

    Related Headlines

    The regatta consisted of the sailboats going around the fountain.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The event started with local and MLS dignitaries discussing the excitement around five days of soccer celebration in The City Beautiful. 

    Following the speeches, it was time for the boats, named Athletica and The Pride of the City, to sail their way around the lake. 

    Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan explained how much these events will bring to the city.

    There will be a "$6 to $8 million economic impact, 10,000 hotel rooms, coming together for the community as we prepare for the 2026 world cup,” Sheehan said. “We're gonna bid on that and hopefully bring it to Orlando. We'd love to have that."

     

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories