There’s a new affordable housing option for seniors in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — People 55 and older struggling to find affordable housing now have a new place to call home in New Smyrna Beach.

It’s called Greenlawn Manor, and it’s located on Oleander Avenue. It’s the first affordable housing project using tax credits for seniors in New Smyrna Beach history.

Tenants are now beginning to move in, a handful of whom are coming back to town for the first time since being displaced by Hurricane Ian in 2022.

After being stuck on a waiting list for affordable housing for a year, Sue Bennett is finally starting to feel a sense of relief.

“I can go out and I don’t have to worry. They’re going to worry, not me. It’s their worry to take care of and it’s beautiful here and I like it very much!” said Bennett.

The $23 million project was made possible through a multi-agency partnership that includes the city, the housing authority, and a developer. It’s then paid for through a series of tax credits and grants and money from the city.

“Florida Housing Finance wants to know that the cities and counties are agreeable on affordable housing projects. So, this is a commitment from the city saying yes, we are in partnership with the housing authority,” said Teresa Pope, President and CEO of the New Smyrna Beach Housing Authority.

Pope said this is one of two affordable housing projects planned for the city. A second $25.9 million, 72 multi-family community is in the works on Brooks Street.

“We have approval from HUD to do a demolition disposition also on that property and this will be our third year trying to get our tax credit for that property,” said Pope.

Property manager at Greenlawn Manor Rhonda Brandenburg is happy to welcome people home.

“People are just, they’re ready! You know they’ve been waiting a long time,” said Brandenburg.

Many of these residents are still in need of furniture. If you can help, reach out to the housing authority.

