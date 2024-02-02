These 26 stores, restaurants headed to region’s top shopping centers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

If other real estate sectors in Central Florida are navigating some uncertainty as 2024 ramps up, then retail is here to provide some stability and upside.

In fact, Franklin Street founder and CEO Andrew Wright said during OBJ’s 2024 Economic Outlook that — thanks in part to well-known retail brands that want to be in Central Florida and relatively limited supply — the sector is primed to be the strongest asset class this year. “Retail has been performing fantastic and, I would expect, will continue to perform at that level.”

For proof, one need look no further than the robust retail leasing landscape here.

Photos: Dogs with longest lifespans

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

What is Breakage? Clark Howard explains how corporations cash in on the money you don't spend Some companies are counting on consumers to forget about the gift cards they received over the holidays. (Charles Frazier, WFTV.com/WFTV)









©2024 Cox Media Group