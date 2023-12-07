These 3 local high school football teams hope to win state championships this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The 2023 Florida high school football season will conclude this weekend with the state finals being played at FAMU’s Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee.

Games will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with the start times scheduled for 10 a.m., 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. each day.

Three teams from the Central Florida area will be competing to win a state title.

In the Thursday afternoon slot, the class 3S state final will take place between Mainland (Daytona Beach) and St. Augustine.

After falling short in last year’s final, Mainlaind looks to right its wrong and win its second state championship.

On Friday morning, the 1S final will be between Trinity Catholic (Ocala) and Cardinal Mooney. Trinity Catholic advanced to the finals and are seeking its third state championship after avenging its loss in last year’s final to First Baptist Academy (Naples).

In the evening slot on Friday, Cocoa takes on Bradford (Starke) in the 2S state final. Cocoa is looking to defend its championship and win its sixth overall championship in what is its ninth title game appearance.

Tickets for the event are currently on sale and are being sold by game for an advanced purchase rate of $17 and a day-of price of $20.

Tickets are available through both Ticketmaster.com, where convenience fees will be charged, and through the FAMU Box office. Parking is free.

