These are the all-time top 10 restaurants in town, says Yelp

Looking for a great place to eat with clients? Then check out the all-time top 10 restaurants in Orlando, according to San Francisco-based Yelp, a website that provides reviews and recommendations for restaurants and business services.

Yelp identified businesses in the restaurant category on its website, then ranked them using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews. All Orlando businesses on the list were marked on Yelp as open as of Oct. 6 and had a passing health score as of that date.

Why does having good local restaurants matter?

Restaurants help landlords lease up shopping centers and provide an amenity for existing residents and workers in the area, helping make areas more desirable. They also can generate tax revenue and boost foot traffic to other nearby businesses.

