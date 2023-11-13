This week: New Wawa opening in Titusville, offering free coffee

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A new Wawa location will open this week in Titusville, and the gas station will provide free coffee to customers to celebrate.

The location, located at 1245 Grumman Place, will open on Thursday.

The convenience store will offer free coffee for all customers through Nov. 26, and limited-edition T-shirts for the first 100 customers.

The community is invited to join General Manager Frank Lott at 7:45 a.m. on Thursday to count down to the moment when the doors open at 8 a.m. for the very first time.

After the doors open, there will be a ribbon-cutting celebration at 8:30 a.m.

