Thousands expected at Expo Brazil in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The largest Brazilian event in Central Florida kicked off Saturday morning.

“Expo Brazil” is a two-day event that brings about 150 Brazilian-owned businesses that provide many different services, from car dealerships to health care providers, immigration services and music.

“We have everything – doctors, lawyers, food, Brazilian food, products, clothes,” said Vanessa Oliveira, organizer of Expo Brazil. “We are bringing the Brazilian and the American community together to get to know more about our people.”

The idea of Expo Brazil started four years ago when a group of Brazilian mothers created a Facebook group to help one another when they were looking for recommendations and personal services.

That online community only grew from there, and the rest is history.

“Initially, we wanted to bring all of those moms and business owners together to show their businesses and reach new areas, and that’s how we started,” said Ana Oliveira, Expo Brazil coordinator.

That group was called “Moms Friends of Orlando.”

Four years later, the initiative became what it is now. And for the vendors, it’s an opportunity to share the Brazilian culture and inspire other immigrants.

“I think this is good to inspire other people that want to be entrepreneurs in the United States, and pursue their American Dream,” said Isaque Andrade, Central Florida business owner. “It’s not easy, just takes time. But if you work hard, you’ll have your American dream.”

According to the Brazilian consulate, there are about 200,000 Brazilians living in Central Florida alone.

“Thanks to events like these, you get to see different facets of Brazil. You’re not looking at Brazilian steakhouses or Brazilian samba. But you see Brazilian law firms, Brazilian investment companies,” said Brazilian Ambassador in Orlando Joao Lucas Quental.

Organizers expect about 3,000 visitors over the two days.

