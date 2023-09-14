Thousands worry as future of DACA program remains uncertain

ORLANDO, Fla. — A federal judge ruled the Obama-era DACA program is illegal, leaving thousands with uncertainty about their futures.

The program was created in 2012 to give temporary relief to “Dreamers,” undocumented migrants who were brought to the United States as children. There are about 24,000 DACA recipients in Florida.

The new federal ruling would stop new applications. It’s not clear how it affects pending applications.

This Administration is committed to protecting all the Dreamers who enrich our communities and our country. We continue to call on Congress to provide permanent protection to the hundreds of thousands of Dreamers.



A statement from @PressSec on District Court’s Ruling on DACA: pic.twitter.com/FhLOSnoMXB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 14, 2023

While those currently in the program should be safe, recipients like Eli Garcia are worried about what could come next if the Supreme Court does overturn it.

The 34-year-old said the program was a relief for her after first coming here from Guerrero, Mexico at just nine-years-old. It helped her obtain a license and go to college.

“How much do I need to demonstrate to the United States that I belong here? You know, how much more do I need to give,” Garcia said.

The decision is likely off to the appellate court next, which could take months before heading back to the Supreme Court for review.

