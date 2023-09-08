Thursday Mount Dora council discusses ‘Safe Place’ initiative after letter of concern from lawmakers

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — During Thursday’s city council meeting in Mount Dora, the council will discuss the “Safe Place” initiative brought before the council in August after some lawmakers wrote a letter of concern.

In August, the council members, with the backing of the city’s police department, agreed to enact a “Safe Place” program that has been implemented in cities across the country, including Orlando.

The program is simple: a coordinator in the police department hands out stickers, typically rainbow-colored in the shape of a police badge, to willing business owners for placement in their front windows, along with pamphlets that guide people toward resources. The liaison also checks in with the participants from time to time.

The stickers are intended to send a welcoming message to members of the LGBTQ+ community and other groups and let them know the business owners are happy to assist them if needed.

Police in Seattle began the program after research showed the LGBTQ+ community was less comfortable approaching police officers than other groups, and figured community members could act as a go-between. The program is completely voluntary and there is no training or time commitment other than placing the symbolic sticker in the window.

The letter, written by Rep. Taylor Yarkosky and signed by Sen. Dennis Baxley, Rep. Keith Truenow and Rep. Stan McClain, warned Mount Dora leaders of economic consequences and threatened the city with potential legal or legislative action for their vote.

The lawmakers said the program was divisive for people who chose to not participate, especially given that the city wasn’t a hotbed for incidents.

“You are picking winners and losers in your city with this program and alienating otherwise friendly business owners and residents from one another on the basis of participation in this program,” Rep. Yarkosky wrote. “We believe you are in fact creating a less safe environment in Mount Dora, contrary to the intentions you proclaim.”

