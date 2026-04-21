Tickets for Jim Gaffigan’s Orlando show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jim Gaffigan is bringing his Everything Is Wonderful! tour back to Orlando later this year, with a New Year’s Eve performance scheduled at the Kia Center.

The comedian is set to perform Dec. 31 as part of a newly announced extension of his 2026 tour, which adds 13 dates through the end of the year.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m., with presales beginning earlier in the week.

According to venue officials, ticket prices start at $35.75, not including fees.

Gaffigan’s latest tour features new material built around everyday life, including parenting, food and modern social habits — themes that have long defined his stand-up style.

The eight-time Grammy-nominated comedian has released multiple comedy specials across streaming platforms and remains one of the highest-grossing touring comics in the country.

Tickets will be available through the Kia Center box office and Ticketmaster.

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