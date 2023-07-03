2 dead in Titusville shooting outside apartment complex

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of an apartment complex Monday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of shots fired in and near a parked car at an apartment complex on Knox McRae Drive.

When officers arrived they found two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

An unknown suspect ran from the scene before police arrived, according to a news release.

