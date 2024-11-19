Local

Today: 'Cosmic Carnival' celebrates LYNX Central Station's 20th anniversary

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

LYNX Central Station LYNX Central Station opened in downtown Orlando on Nov. 19, 2004. (WFTV staff)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tuesday officially marks two decades since LYNX Central Station opened in downtown Orlando.

To celebrate LCS’ 20th anniversary, LYNX has planned a day of fun for the public.

A “Cosmic Carnival” featuring food, games and prizes is set up in the courtyard of Lynx Central Station.

The Nov. 19 event kicks off at 9 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.

Lynx is also showing off new upgrades like fresh lighting, landscaping, and renovated restrooms.

Officials said since opening in 2004, LCS has expanded its fleet from 230 buses to more than 300.

The station now estimates that more than 18,000 riders board those vehicles every weekday.

Cosmic Carnival is happening at Lynx Central Station, located at 455 North Garland Avenue in Orlando.

