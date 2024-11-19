Today: ‘Cosmic Carnival’ celebrates LYNX Central Station’s 20th anniversary

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tuesday officially marks two decades since LYNX Central Station opened in downtown Orlando.

To celebrate LCS’ 20th anniversary, LYNX has planned a day of fun for the public.

A “Cosmic Carnival” featuring food, games and prizes is set up in the courtyard of Lynx Central Station.

The Nov. 19 event kicks off at 9 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.

Join us tomorrow, Nov. 19, for a day of celebration as we mark the 20th Anniversary of LYNX Central Station! Enjoy tasty treats, exciting games & prizes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the LCS courtyard. Bring your friends and family for a fun-filled day you won’t want to miss! pic.twitter.com/HlEFQjx8Sg — Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority (@lynxbusorlando) November 18, 2024

Lynx is also showing off new upgrades like fresh lighting, landscaping, and renovated restrooms.

Officials said since opening in 2004, LCS has expanded its fleet from 230 buses to more than 300.

The station now estimates that more than 18,000 riders board those vehicles every weekday.

Cosmic Carnival is happening at Lynx Central Station, located at 455 North Garland Avenue in Orlando.

Cheers to 20 years of connecting Central Florida! Today marks two decades since LYNX Central Station became the heart of public transportation in downtown Orlando, driving our community forward every day. #LYNX20 pic.twitter.com/HGWz85qXnq — Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority (@lynxbusorlando) November 19, 2024

