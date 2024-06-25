Today: Gov. DeSantis to speak in Lake County at 10 a.m.

UMATILLA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is making a stop in Central Florida on Tuesday morning.

DeSantis plans to hold a news conference in Lake County at 10 a.m.

The governor will be speaking at Caldwell Park Community Building in Umatilla.

Channel 9 will have a news crew at this morning’s press conference.

