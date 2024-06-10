Today: Parents of murder victim to speak out against gun violence in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A family is preparing to speak out about gun violence and a deadly shooting that happened in Sanford nearly two years ago.
Phillip McCrimmon Martin was murdered at the Vista Haven apartments in 2022.
His family said he was watching over his friend’s apartment when it happened.
Last week, Kadeem Fisher was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.
Martin’s family filed a lawsuit against the owners and now-former management of the apartment complex, claiming that a lack of security led to Martin’s death.
The lawsuit was settled for $8.6 million dollars.
According to a news release, Martin’s parents want to raise awareness on behalf of gun violence victims.
They will be joined by relatives, their attorney and the secretary of the National Center For Victims of Crime.
