Today: SpaceX set for afternoon rocket launch on Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Monday.

The rocket will carry 23 Starlink satellites and deploy them into low-Earth orbit.

Starlink provides broadband internet capability to various locations around the globe.

Following the launch, the rocket’s first stage booster will land on droneship “Just Read the Instructions,” which is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Liftoff of Falcon 9 is scheduled for 12:36 p.m.

Targeting Monday, May 6 for a Falcon 9 launch of 23 @Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Florida → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 5, 2024

