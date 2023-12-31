Tour helicopter collides with drone in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Federal officials are investigating a mid-air collision between a tour helicopter and a drone.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted photos showing the damage.

Deputies said the collision happened near the Daytona Beach Flea Market on Saturday.

Watch: Single mother’s future in jeopardy after thief steals driveway

They said it caused $60,000 worth of damage.

The helicopter pilot told deputies they saw the drone but couldn’t avoid hitting it.

Watch: Why does someone ‘steal’ a driveway? Contractor explains how scam works

The drone was destroyed.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration were notified.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group