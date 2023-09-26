Traffic stop leads to seizure of more than one ounce of fentanyl, along with heroin and cocaine

ORLANDO, Fla. — A traffic stop resulted in the seizure of 300 bags of fentanyl, along with cocaine and heroin, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

On Set. 14, troopers spotted a Kia driving in a residential area without headlights, failing to yield to a stop sign at an intersection.

During the traffic stop, troopers learned that the driver, Michael Ramos, 27, of Orlando, had a suspended license, and while providing her ID to troopers, the passenger, Reina Mary Mora, 28, of Orlando, inadvertently exposed contraband within her purse.

A K-9 unit was called in and troopers found more drugs inside the car, that tested positive for fentanyl.

Before taking Ramos and Mora to the Orange County Detention Center, troopers received information leading them to a known Fentanyl dealer in Orlando, according to an FHP news release.

After arranging to meet the individual to order additional narcotics to sell, Ramos and FHP Criminal Interdiction Unit members drove to meet with the dealer.

Upon arrival, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a car driving without headlights and found drugs inside the vehicle.

Troopers arrested Jose Luis Colon Melendez, 37, of Orlando, and Josue Joel Gomez, 40, of Longwood, for possession of narcotics.

Before being transported to the Orange County Detention Center, Melendez agreed to speak with law enforcement and provided consent to enter his apartment and turn over all his narcotics to troopers, according to a news release.

In total, troopers found 34.29 grams of fentanyl, 10.28 grams of heroin, and 6.4 grams of cocaine.

Troopers said this amount of fentanyl is equal to 17,145 fatal doses.

All four individuals were charged with at least one count of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and felony drug paraphernalia.

After being booked into the detention center it was discovered that Melendez had an active warrant out of Pennsylvania for a parole violation related to the sale of heroin.

