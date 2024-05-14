Travel + Leisure to move headquarters downtown after city approves incentives

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Travel + Leisure Co. has been approved for incentives that will bring its global headquarters from Orlando’s tourism corridor to downtown.

The Orlando-based timeshare/vacation ownership giant (NYSE: TNL) was approved by the Orlando City Council on May 13. The company will move 908 jobs and create another 102 positions over five years, locating its offices at 501 W. Church St. from its current office on Sea Harbor Drive where its lease is expiring in 2025.

Commissioner Jim Gray abstained from voting because Michael Phipps and Colin Morrison with CBRE — the firm where Gray serves as Orlando office leader — handled the leasing for the building.

