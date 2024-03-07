Trendy Hourglass District attracts new residential project

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Orlando developer credited with coining the name for the city’s popular Hourglass District has another project in the works there.

Entities related to Orlando-based National Real Estate LLC are behind plans for 44 three-story townhomes to rise on 2.1 acres at the northeast corner of Clark and Raehn streets — about two blocks northeast of the heart of the popular commercial district on Curry Ford Road.

Orlando-based civil engineering firm Z Development Services is the applicant on behalf of landowners FL Acquisitions LLC and East West Place LLC — two companies related to Elise and Giovanni Fernandez, the husband-and-wife team behind National Real Estate — for the requests related to the plans.

