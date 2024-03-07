‘Banging on the door’: Missing Cocoa woman found locked in shipping container

COCOA, Fla. — Police in Cocoa say they’re still trying to figure out how a woman who was reported missing Wednesday ended up locked in a shipping container less than a mile from her home.

According to the police department, 52-year-old Marlene Lopez was last seen Monday at her home on Lucerne Drive.

Lopez was reported missing Wednesday when a coworker called police with concerns about her wellbeing after she failed to pick up her son.

Detectives with the Cocoa Police Department interviewed Lopez’ family members and issued a missing persons bulletin before they were alerted that Lopez was found.

Police say Lopez had been banging on the door of a shipping container next to a business at 2005 N. Cocoa Blvd.

She was taken to the hospital to be evaluated and treated for possible dehydration, but was otherwise uninjured.

Police say they’re still investigating how Lopez became trapped in the container.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

