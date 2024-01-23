Trial begins for man accused of dragging former Seminole County deputy during traffic stop

SANFORD, Fla. — A former deputy in Seminole County took the stand Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of trying to kill him.

Rocky Rudolph is accused of dragging former deputy Aaron Blaise with his SUV in 2019.

Opening statements started Tuesday morning, and then they moved right into testimony.

Aaron Blaise told the jury he’s no longer in law enforcement after he nearly lost his life.

Prosecutors said this is a case of Rudulph not obeying the commands of a law enforcement officer, while Rudolph’s lawyers argue he feared for his life.

Rudolph’s lawyers also said the traffic stop was never about window tint and that Blaise pulled him over with the sole intent of searching his vehicle.

In the body camera video, the deputy says he notices the smell of marijuana and also what looks like the outline of a gun in his pocket.

As Blaise calls for backup and asks Rudolph to turn the SUV off, Rudolph’s demeanor changes.

Prosecutors say he stops following commands and eventually, the two struggle over the deputy’s gun and Rudolph takes off with Blaise still attached to the SUV.

Rudolph’s defense team says their client feared for his life as the deputy pulled out his gun.

The jury watched the body cam video of the incident and the victim had to take a moment after watching it back.

Prosecutors expect to wrap on Tuesday, depending on how long cross-examination lasts by the defense.

