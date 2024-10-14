Trial date set for Stephan Sterns, man accused of killing Madeline Soto

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A jury trial is set for Sept. 22, 2025, for the man accused of killing 13-year-old Madeline Soto.
The date was decided at a status hearing for Stephan Sterns on Monday.
According to court documents, the trial will be at 9 a.m. in an Osceola County courtroom.
Documents show that Sterns appeared in court on Monday for the hearing, and a case was set for pretrial and trial.
The assistant state attorney is instructed to provide body-worn camera footage to the defense attorney.
Soto’s body was found in February 2024 after being reported missing.
Sterns was charged in Soto’s disappearance and death in April.
