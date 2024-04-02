Troopers investigate after semi-truck driver dies in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a semi-truck driver in Orange County.

The crash happened around 8:06 p.m. Monday on the I-4 eastbound exit ramp to State Road 536.

Troopers say the truck driver was the only one involved in the crash.

They were taken to the hospital, where they died.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

