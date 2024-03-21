Troopers investigate deadly crash near Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash in Osceola County.

Just before 2 a.m. Thursday, troopers responded to Buena Ventura Boulevard at Oakwood Drive in the Kissimmee area.

At 5 a.m., FHP said there was still road block caused by the crash.

READ: Construction worker dies after falling down 20-foot shaft in Orange County

Deadly crash Osceola County Crash along Buena Ventura Boulevard near Kissimmee. (WFTV staff)

Channel 9 has a crew heading to the area of the crash and will be monitoring traffic conditions.

Stay with WFTV.com and Watch Eyewitness News this morning for live news and traffic updates.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group