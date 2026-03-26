Construction worker accused of shooting coworker with nail gun in ‘prank’ gone wrong

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Volusia County after he allegedly shot a coworker in the back with a nail gun during what he described as a prank.

Marcos Enrique Felipe Garcia, 21, was charged with felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following the incident at a construction site on Ridge Tree Drive.

Volusia Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene at 1410 Ridge Tree Drive at approximately 3:59 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim, 36-year-old Isai Saavedra Vallardes, already inside a Volusia County Emergency Medical Services ambulance.

Vallardes was subsequently transported to Halifax Health Hospital in Daytona Beach for treatment.

Vallardes told investigators the shooting occurred while he was checking pieces at the back of the work site.

He identified the shooter as a member of his crew who had worked for him for several months.

“This guy came to the back, pressed the gun to my back, and pulled the trigger,” Vallardes told deputies. “I think his name is Gustavo, he doesn’t have ID.”

Deputies said Vallardes advised he wished to pursue criminal charges.

Hospital staff removed a finishing nail from Vallardes’ and provided it to law enforcement as evidence.

Investigators also collected digital images of the victim’s injuries and submitted the shirt he was wearing at the time of the incident to evidence lockers.

Garcia spoke with deputies at the scene through an interpreter.

He claimed he intended to play a prank to scare Vallardes because he believed the victim had “messed up some work” on the house.

Felipe Garcia stated that the nail gun did not always work and he did not think it would discharge a nail.

However, he acknowledged that he knew the tool was connected to an air line and had functioned previously.

He told deputies he pushed the gun to the right side of the victim’s torso and pulled the trigger, later stating he did not know why Vallardes began screaming.

Another worker at the construction site, Osvaldo Gonzalez Ramos, was on the second floor of the home when the shooting occurred.

Following the investigation, an immigration detainer was placed on Garcia, who is a citizen of Guatemala and told deputies he did not have identification.

Garcia was taken to the Volusia County jail and is being held on no bond.

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