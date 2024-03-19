Troopers say street racing suspect seen going 106 mph in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers have released new details after a driver in Orlando was arrested on charges of street racing.

Troopers said they saw a car driven by 23-year-old Tyler Simon racing another driver last week on State Road 408.

According to a report, the cars were going around 106 mph.

Troopers said they chased after the suspects after observing the dangerous street racing.

Simon’s car was taken away by a tow truck and will be impounded for at least 30 days.

